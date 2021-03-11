Big B talks on trolls

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and often shares priceless throwback pictures, selfies and family photos on Instagram. There are times he gets trolled for multiple reasons. During the latest episode of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Big B talked about getting trolled on social media. The veteran actor said, “I was told about blogging and started writing blogs. I don’t understand these things at all. At times, I get trolled about images and captions. They give gaalis.”

Big B added, “I didn’t know that people also comment on pictures that you post. They write, ‘kya samajhta hai apne aap ko’ and many other things that I can’t say. I have to think a lot before posting anything.” On the Bollywood front, fans are waiting to see Big B on the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release in September this year.

— TMS