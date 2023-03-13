Big B on way to recovery...

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had suffered a rib injury while shooting an action sequence on the sets of Project K in Hyderabad. The actor even skipped Holi celebrations because of that.

Now, in his blog, the Big B wrote, “One can sit back and lament lost opportunity or get up, retrieve it and beat it. Yes, defeat, loss, suffering is painful, but the body mechanism heals as rapidly as it gets injured. Get up, get going and get it…No philosophy here, no grand proclamations of adamant bravery…It is my body, my mind, my will, my desire.”

Project K also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. It is directed by Nag Ashwin and slated to release in January, 2024.

Big B also has other films in the pipeline, such as The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. He also recently joined the cast of Ganapath, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. — TMS