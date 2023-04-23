Big B says Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk after regaining Twitter blue tick

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk in his own unique way after his blue tick on the micro-blogging website was restored.
Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote: “T 4624 — Ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage.” He then gave a hilarious spin to the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 film Mohra. The song is originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.
He wrote: “Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: “Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... tu cheez badi hai musk musk.”
On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It will hit the screens on January 12, 2024. Amitabh will also be seen in upcoming movie Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. — IANS
