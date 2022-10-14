Pearl V Puri set to make Bollywood debut with 'Yaariyan 2'

Popular television actor Pearl V Puri is all set to make his Bollywood debut with upcoming film Yaariyan 2. The film is a sequel to the 2014 coming-of-age romance Yaariyan, starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh. Pearl V Puri will be seen along with female leads Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier. Divya Khosla Kumar and Meezan Jafri will also be a part of the film.

The film will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.