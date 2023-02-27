Reality TV star Baseer Ali to join Kundali Bhagya

If you are a fan of reality TV shows, it’s hard to miss Baseer Ali, who has been a contestant in shows like Roadies, Ace of Space, and has even won Season 10 of Spitsvilla. Now, this rising star is all set to debut as an actor in Kundali Bhagya. He will portray the character of a rich brat and joining the main lead stars - Shraddha Arya and Manjit Joura.

After being a fabulous contestant in reality shows, Baseer’s fans are excited to see him on the silver screen.