Reality TV star Baseer Ali to join Kundali Bhagya

If you are a fan of reality TV shows, it’s hard to miss Baseer Ali, who has been a contestant in shows like Roadies, Ace of Space, and has even won Season 10 of Spitsvilla. Now, this rising star is all set to debut as an actor in Kundali Bhagya. He will portray the character of a rich brat and joining the main lead stars - Shraddha Arya and Manjit Joura.
After being a fabulous contestant in reality shows, Baseer’s fans are excited to see him on the silver screen.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP
Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...
Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus
Navjot Singh, a third-year student of computer engineering a...
Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report
The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...