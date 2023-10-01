Big B's memorabilia up for auction

IANS

Ahead of the 81st birthday of veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, several of his memorabilia are up for auction in Mumbai. With a career spanning more than five decades, Big B is celebrated not just as an actor but as a symbol of cinematic excellence.

Titled ‘Bachchanalia’, the event, which pays tribute to his illustrious career, will offer collectors and fans a chance to own a historic piece of his phenomenal cinematic journey. It is scheduled to take place from October 5-7. The items to go under the hammer include iconic film posters, photographs, lobby cards, showcards, photographs, film booklets and original artworks. The key highlights of the auction are Zanjeer showcards, a Deewaar showcard, Faraar showcards, Sholay photographic stills, four private photographs from Ramesh Sippy’s exclusive party held after the release of Sholay, rare posters from Majboor, Mr. Natwarlal, The Great Gambler, Kaalia, Naseeb, Silsila, and a rare studio portrait of Amitabh shot by celebrated photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #Mumbai