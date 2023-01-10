 'Big fan of reality shows': Rewati Limaye, who has worked in TV shows such as Lalit 205, will be seen in the movie Kuttey. She shares details… : The Tribune India

Rewati Limaye



Describe your character in Kuttey…

I will be playing Arjun Kapoor’s wife. My character is of a simple lady who takes care of the house and family. Arjun is a cop so he has a busy lifestyle and as a cop’s wife who has expectations from the husband, I keep nagging him about not spending time with me.

How was it working with Arjun Kapoor?

Actually, I was a little nervous when I went on the sets on the first day. And to be honest, Arjun Kapoor is one of the best and down-to-earth actors I’ve seen. The first time when he came on sets, he actually introduced himself to us. He doesn’t have any attitude and is a gentleman.

How was it working with director Aasmaan Bhardwaj (Vishal Bhardwaj’s son)?

When I first got to know that Kuttey was being directed by Aasmaan sir, it was very overwhelming because he comes from a film background. He would always give you the space to try new things.

How was the shooting experience? Any challenges that you faced?

The most challenging part of shooting for Kuttey was that we were in the middle of Covid waves. Every time we had to shoot, we had to come on board with a Covid test. It was very difficult for all the people on the sets and hats off to the production team to pull it off.

What kind of films would you like to do?

Well, I am in a phase that I can’t be choosy about what I want to do. But I would want to showcase my talent and show people what I can do.

Will you still take up a TV show?

Yes, in fact, I actually got selected for a TV show. Television shows are great and always have a dedicated audience and I would love to be in that space.

Are you open to doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I am a big fan of reality shows. It’s like my guilty pleasure. Anytime I want to rest or unwind, I always turn to reality shows. But, it’s never easy to be on a reality show. It takes a lot of mental strength. Maybe, later I would do it but right now I am not ready.

Who is your inspiration in acting and why?

Madhuri Dixit ma’am. I am her die-hard fan, as dancing is my passion too. I would often copy every step of hers from films. Even now the way she carries herself everywhere is amazing.

Entertainment industry has evolved over the years. What is your viewpoint?

I think this whole debate about how content is evolving is very myopic. Due to the advent of OTT, accessibility has improved a lot. The good part is that people from remote areas have a chance to share their stories. But now we have OTT, YouTube and different television channels, which is a big change in itself.

