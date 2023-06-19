Big honour

On June 20, filmmaker Karan Johar will be honoured at the British Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...