Randeep Hooda’s first look as Swatantra Veer Savarkar

May 28 marked the 139th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. On the occasion, makers of Swatantra Veer Savarkar released the first look of Randeep Hooda, who is portraying the powerful character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The poster reads, ‘Hindutva Dharm Nahin, Itihaas Hai’.
This is a salute to one of the great unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story.
The film will go on the floors in August 2022. Randeep Hooda says, “This is a salute to one of the great unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story, which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.”
Director Mahesh Manjrekar adds, “People may have different versions in their minds for Savarkar, but as a filmmaker I’m trying to match the same thought which Savarkar had. So, the character of Savarkar in the film will not be any different from what he was in real life. He was the iconic freedom fighter and we’ll ensure that he’s never forgotten by any Indian ever.”
