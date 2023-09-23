Big stage: The Storyteller selected as the closing film for Chicago South Asian Film Fest

Upcoming film The Storyteller, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, has been selected as the closing night film for the 14th edition of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The film will be screened on September 22. It stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Jayesh More and Revathy, and is based on a short story, Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro, by filmmaker Satyajit Ray.
Ananth Mahadevan said: “The Storyteller has emerged as a befitting tribute to the master storyteller Satyajit Ray. It gives me immense pride that ours is the Closing Night Film at the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival.” The film tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over insomnia. The original Bengali short story is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro, which he created.
