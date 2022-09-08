Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht visits Lalbaghcha Raja

Telly world’s household name and OTT’s freshest choice, Donal Bisht, feels full of eternal bliss and divine grace as she met the ‘king’ at the Sarvajanik Lalbagh pandal.
The sunshine girl dressed in pink was over the moon to finally meet her closest friend ‘Bappa’ after almost two years. She opted for an ethnic glam look, golden kundan danglers and a statement ring.
Recounting her experience she says, “It was surreal to be at Lalbaughcha Raja today. Many are called but few are chosen and I find myself blessed and lucky to be able to make it after almost two years.”
