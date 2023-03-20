Bigg Boss 16’ winner MC Stan’s Indore show stopped

Rapper MC Stan was performing in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night when members of the Karni Sena halted the live show midway and accused him of using foul language. They held the rapper responsible for polluting young minds. Taking over the stage, the activists made it an unpleasant experience for the fans and the live audience.
The concert was organised at a hotel in Lasudia area of Indore. MC Stan is quite a popular artiste and recently won reality show, Bigg Boss 16. — TMS
