Bigg Boss’ latest controversy: NCSC issues notice to Bigg Boss 16 makers over Vikkas Manaktala’s comment

Bigg Boss’ recent wildcard entrant Vikkas Manaktala’s name got embroiled in a legal hassle after he addressed co-contestant Archana Gautam as neechi jaati (lower caste), amounting to discrimination. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to many associated with Bigg Boss 16, including channel partner Viacom 18 and Endemol Pvt. Ltd. The commission gave a statement that suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam “neech jati ke log” (a low caste person).
Referring to the Indian law, the NCSC added, “This is clearly an offence punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.” Colors TV and the rest of them involved in the notice are yet to react on the same.
