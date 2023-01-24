Soundarya Sharma bids farewell to 'Bigg Boss 16'

The race for ticket to the finale week has already picked pace in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became the first contestant to grab the ticket and earn captaincy at the same time. Amidst this fierce competition for the ticket among housemates, during the Weekend ka Vaar it was announced that Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma were at the bottom three, according to audiences’ votes.
Keeping in mind the three-way tie, the host Salman Khan then asked the housemates to unanimously decide who they wanted to evict out of the three through votes. As a result, Soundarya stood evicted from the season. Soundarya said, “I’ve had a wonderful time in the house of Bigg Boss 16, and I have mixed feelings as I bid adieu to it. I never thought I would come so far along in the season. It feels great to have a proud family waiting to celebrate my journey on the show. I thank the viewers for their love and support. I’m grateful to the contestants for teaching me lessons that I couldn’t have learnt elsewhere. All the best to all of them and I can’t wait to know who wins this game-changing season. I hope Archana wins.”
