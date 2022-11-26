‘Bijli’ is the first time ever that I’m dancing so much on screen, says Vicky Kaushal

The first dance number titled Bijli, featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal from Govinda Naam Mera, is out. The actor said this was the first time he danced so much on screen. Written by Vayu and composed by the musical duo Sachin-Jigar, Bijli has been sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Sachin-Jigar.

Vicky shared: “This is the first time ever that I am dancing so much on screen. I had absolute fun to explore this side of me and Bijli is just a jhalak (glimpse); my fans will see a lot of dancing from me in this film. It was fun to share the dance floor with Kiara, she is an amazing co-star and a great dancer. I love the desi vibe of the song and Ganesh master’s choreography with Mika paaji, Neha and Sachin-Jigar’s vocals take the song a notch higher. I am in love with it and hope my fans will also give the film all their love.” — IANS