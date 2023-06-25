Billie Eilish opens up about being hurt by body-shaming critics

— IANS

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared that cruel comments about her body have dented her confidence and that her younger self would not have been able to cope if she had discovered fame earlier. The 21-year-old American singer-songwriter has been in the spotlight since 2016 when she was just 14-years-old.

But being in the public eye has seen Billie being subjected to vicious and cruel comments about her appearance over the years. Hitting back at some of the criticism, the No Time To Die singer admits that body shaming and bitter comments have left her feeling hurt.

During an interview, she said: “I don’t even know. It’s tough, man. Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about. I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.” She added: “I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel.”

She explained that she tried to find a balance away from the toxic comments by spending time with her friends and walking her dogs. Billie previously explained that removing social media apps from her phone had also helped her navigate the abuse that is directed towards her online.

She previously said on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast: “I don’t look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me.”