Birthday surprise for actress Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey, who made her Hindi film debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is ringing in her 29th birthday today (September 23). To celebrate her special day, Shalini will take off on a trip planned by her younger sister Pooja. While the details are a surprise, Shalini is quite excited about the same.

The actress says, “This year my birthday is going to be different, since I am not aware of what is in store for me. My baby sister has planned a surprise trip for me and a few of my friends. I have just been asked to keep my bags ready to catch a flight. The destination and details are going to be revealed to me only at the airport. And I am quite excited about this trip, because sometimes it is good to not know what the plans are. But whatever be the destination, I am sure it’s going to be special because I will get to spend my big day with some of my closest people. I am really looking forward to it.” — TMS