Birthday surprise for actress Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey, who made her Hindi film debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is ringing in her 29th birthday today (September 23). To celebrate her special day, Shalini will take off on a trip planned by her younger sister Pooja. While the details are a surprise, Shalini is quite excited about the same.
The actress says, “This year my birthday is going to be different, since I am not aware of what is in store for me. My baby sister has planned a surprise trip for me and a few of my friends. I have just been asked to keep my bags ready to catch a flight. The destination and details are going to be revealed to me only at the airport. And I am quite excited about this trip, because sometimes it is good to not know what the plans are. But whatever be the destination, I am sure it’s going to be special because I will get to spend my big day with some of my closest people. I am really looking forward to it.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...