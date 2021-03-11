Deepika Padukone makes yet another glamorous appearance at Cannes red carpet

Deepika Padukone was back on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival on May 23. After donning a Sabyasachi saree followed by a red Louis Vuitton gown, Deepika picked a glittery black feather gown for her third red carpet walk.

The actress paired it with long diamond earrings and a messy hair bun with smoky eye makeup. Deepika looked stunning and completely owned the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has also joined wife Deepika at Cannes. Pictures of Ranveer with Deepika with Cannes jury member and actor Rebecca Hall made the rounds on the internet recently. The trio looked happy as they posed for the camera. While Deepika was seen in a pretty pink skirt and printed white Louis Vuitton shirt, Ranveer wore an animal-print shirt.

During media interactions, Deepika said that Ranveer is having a blast at Cannes. She also spoke about the pressure of walking the red carpet multiple times and invited her husband Ranveer to take up that responsibility. She said, “Ranveer is welcome to sort of walk the carpet on my behalf. He is more than welcome to do that. He will ace it for sure.”