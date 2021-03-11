Black Mirror is returning, albeit in a new shape and form of an anthology series, the casting for which is currently underway. Three years after Season 5 of the dystopian drama premiered on Netflix in June 2019, a new anthology series of Black Mirror is shaping up and is in development at Netflix, which was recently rocked by subscriber loss.

While details about specific stories are being kept under wraps, it is learnt that Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5, which comprised just three instalments and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus.

The latest season is more cinematic in scope, with each installment being treated as an individual film. — IANS