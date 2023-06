Black Panther 2 actor Tenoch Huerta denies sexual assault allegations

ANI

Tenoch Huerta has denied the sexual assault allegations made against him by activist Elena Rios. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Rios posted allegations against Huerta of emotional and sexual abuse, as per reports.

She said in Spanish, “It’s very difficult to speak about emotional abuse and abuse by a sexual predator who is loved by the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta. He appears charming, which is a characteristic of a narcissist and a good deal of victimisation.”

Reacting to the allegations, Huerta shared a note on his Instagram stories on Monday which reads, “A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire—and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”

He explained that he and Elena dated for several months about a year ago and that “it was entirely consensual at all time” adding there are other witnesses who can attest to that. Throughout the relationship, he said, “It was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.” Huerta continued, “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause damage.”