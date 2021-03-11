Blake Lively to make her directorial debut with this film

Hollywood star Blake Lively is all set to turn director for the first time. The actress is set to make her feature film directorial debut with an adaptation of the graphic novel, Seconds, by Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley. Reportedly, Seconds follows the story of Katie Clay, the owner and head chef of the titular restaurant. The story takes an interesting turn one night when a mysterious spirit provides Katie with the ability to alter reality by writing something she wants to change in a notebook, eating a mushroom and falling asleep. As Katie begins abusing the power to alter her past mistakes, her actions slowly cause the fabric of time and space to unravel.
Blake Lively is best known for her prominent roles in drama series Gossip Girl and films including Green Lantern, The Town, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, All I See is You, The Town, The Age of Adaline, The Shallow, A Simple Favor and The Rhythm Section. She is next set to appear in The Husband’s Secret, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name.
