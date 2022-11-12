Blast from the past

Zee Theatre is set for Koi Baat Chale, another path-breaking series of dramatic readings. The series featuring six stories will begin with Saadat Hasan Manto’s Toba Tek Singh and Hatak, narrated by Manoj Pahwa and Sadiya Siddiqui, respectively. These will be followed by Harishankar Parsai’s Ek Film Katha, a satire on run-of-the-mill Hindi cinema (narrated by Gopal Datt), Manto’s Mammad Bhai, the tale of a Robinhood-like character (narrated by Vineet Singh) and Munshi Premchand‘s famous stories Gulli Danda and Idgah (narrated by Vivaan Shah and Vinay Pathak, respectively).
Helmed by veteran actor and director Seema Pahwa, this series will be airing on November 19 on Tata Play Theatre and Tata Play. She says, “I was focused on not just how stories are presented visually, but how they are written. I believe that these stories are not just about the past, but also about the present and probably the future.”
