Mouni Roy seeks blessings from Sadhguru

Mouni Roy tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. It was a private affair with family and close friends in attendance.

The couple soon jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon. And now, the newlyweds have shared pictures where they are seen seeking blessings from spiritual leader Sadhguru. Mouni and Suraj paid a visit to spiritual leader Sadhguru to seek his blessings. Mouni shared pictures from their meeting on social media. The actress captioned her post as, “Grateful thankful blessed @sadhguru #bliss.”

Meanwhile, on work front, Mouni is currently shooting as a judge for the reality show, Dance India Li’l Masters.