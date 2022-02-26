Mouni Roy seeks blessings from Sadhguru

Mouni Roy tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. It was a private affair with family and close friends in attendance.
The couple soon jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon. And now, the newlyweds have shared pictures where they are seen seeking blessings from spiritual leader Sadhguru. Mouni and Suraj paid a visit to spiritual leader Sadhguru to seek his blessings. Mouni shared pictures from their meeting on social media. The actress captioned her post as, “Grateful thankful blessed @sadhguru #bliss.”
Meanwhile, on work front, Mouni is currently shooting as a judge for the reality show, Dance India Li’l Masters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...