Delnaaz Irani is happy to be a part of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey family

From laughing together to sharing their sorrows with each other, the sets of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (KKIS) is no ordinary workplace, believes actress Delnaaz Irani. The show recently completed 50 episodes and the actress couldn’t be happier! She says, “It’s lovely to be on a show where not only on screen but off it also, it’s like one big happy family. We have all gone through a lot of emotions during emotional scenes.”

She adds, “We have been together for these 50 episodes. It’s a great feeling and I hope we complete 500 episodes soon. It’s superb to be on the sets of KKIS. It’s a lovely team, lovely production house, loving cast and crew. We share our happiness and sorrows. I feel blessed and happy.”