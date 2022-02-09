Here's why Dheeraj Dhoopar cried on the stage of Zee Rishtey Awards

Zee TV is set to air Zee Rishtey Awards on February 13. The show is said to be a mega spectacle that will celebrate the deeply cherished relationships viewers share with their favourite characters.

As the entire Zee Kutumb came together for the Rishton Ka Tyohaar, the actors seemed exceptionally excited about this year’s acts and performances. There were many reasons for this excitement, but one of the most breathtaking moments at Rishton Ka Tyohaar was when Karan and Preeta aka Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya gave an amazing romantic performance with a dupatta to the song Jo Haal Dil Ka.

Karan and Preeta were given a task during this episode as they had to perform using the dupatta as a prop!

That’s not it! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya were also challenged to participate in a staring competition by the hosts of the show, Arjun Bijlani, and Rithvik Dhanjani. The on-screen couple was competing against each other to find out who blinks first. While both were trying their level best, witty Arjun and mischievous Rithvik kept distracting them. The struggle was real as Karan ended up with tears rolling down but kept looking into Preeta’s eyes.