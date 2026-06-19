DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar to close National Indian Film Festival of Australia 2026

Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar to close National Indian Film Festival of Australia 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:11 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bobby Deol
Advertisement

Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, which is currently winning hearts in theatres, is set to conclude the 2026 edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA). Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the thriller has been selected as the closing film of the festival's final leg in Melbourne.

Advertisement

The announcement comes as NIFFA continues its multi-city run across Australia, with Melbourne hosting the concluding phase before the festival wraps up in Hobart, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Advertisement

Widely regarded as one of the largest celebrations of Indian cinema outside India, the festival has brought together a mix of contemporary films, restored classics and industry discussions.

Advertisement

Bandar, which stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, has drawn attention since its theatrical release on June 5 for its unconventional narrative and performances.

The film also features Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles.

Advertisement

The Melbourne programme includes screenings of restored classics such as Shyam Benegal's Manthan in 4K and the 1989 cult film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, presented in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation India. Australia's national screen museum, ACMI, has also joined the festival as a cultural partner.

This year's edition has travelled across nine Australian cities, including Sydney, Perth, Alice Springs and Broken Hill, highlighting the increasing international footprint of Indian cinema.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for their work on projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. —ANI

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts