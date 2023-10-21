Bodies

Netflix

Created by Paul Tomalin, this limited series is a British crime thriller based upon Si Spencer’s graphic novel by the same name. The eight-episodic series revolves around a murder mystery when a body is found in London. The most striking part is that four detectives of different timelines find themselves solving the same murder.

Permanent Roommates

Prime Video

A creation of The Viral Fever (TVF), ‘Permanent Roommates’ is back. Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Deepak Mishra reprise their roles for the third time. Directed by Shreyansh Pandey, the series brings forth a different take on couples who face the prospect of marriage after three years of long-distance relationship.

Upload Season 3

Prime Video

The third instalment of the comedy drama ‘Upload’ is directed by Jeffrey Blitz and David Rogers. It stars Robie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora and Allegra Edwards as Ingrid. The series revolves around Nathan, who, after dying, finds a second life because of the technology that allows people to upload their consciousness after death.

Doona

Netflix

The South Korean television series is a romantic drama directed by Lee Jeong-hyo and written by Jang Yoo-ha. It has Bae Suzy as Lee Doo-na and Yang Se-Jong as Lee Won-jun in the lead roles. A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament — he’s living with a beautiful retired K-pop idol, Doo-na.

#England #London