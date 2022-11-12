Karan Tacker recently surprised fans with his realistic, basic and not-so-glamorous look as the idealistic police officer Amit Lodha for Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming cop-drama Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Acing the part of a super-cop in the early 2000s Bihar, Karan Tacker gained around six-seven kgs to attain a slightly healthier and realistic physique for the character.

Karan Tacker says, “The idea was to attain a more agile and flexible physique, and look as real, relatable and close to the character as possible. The idea of fitness was very simple and basic; a common man’s diet that included dal-chawal and roti-sabzi, hence, I actually shifted to that diet, as well. From a 73 kg, really fit, guy, I put on almost 67 kg to achieve a more regular body with a bit of paunch and plump cheeks.”