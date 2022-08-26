'Boldness is no shortcut to fame,' says Kanchi Singh

Kanchi Singh, who rose to fame with television shows, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut and will leave for Canada to start filming her film, which is a rom-com.

In today’s times when it is easier to shoot to fame with bold and scandalous roles, Kanchi believes otherwise, “I don’t think doing a bold role is the shortcut to fame. Maybe one can become the talk of the town for a while, but it is all temporary because it all boils down to how well the show/ film does and how true you’ve been to the character. So yes, I’m not yet ready to do bold roles because such roles are often written to titillate the audience.” “I am in awe of how beautifully Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents his heroines on screen, even the bold scenes are met with the right treatment. If it is for a strong script or a reputed production house like Dharma, I would happily do it. It is something out of my comfort zone but I’ve always taken risks in my career which have paid off. I’m ready to wait for that one good role,” Kanchi adds.

