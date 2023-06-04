Bollywod celebrities mourn train tragedy

Actor Salman Khan and many other Bollywod celebrities expressed their anguish over the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, which claimed 238 lives and injured over 1000 people as per the latest estimates by the South Eastern Railway. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district. 17 coaches of these two trains have been de-railed and severely damaged. AcTaking to Twitter, Salman wrote, "Really saddened to hear about the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect and give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident." — ANI

Others in grief

“Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha.Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”Akshay Kumar

“Gutted about the loss of so many lives in the train accident in Odisha. Praying for the souls of the deceased and their families” Shilpa Shetty