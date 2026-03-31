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Home / Lifestyle / Bollywood glitters at IPL

Bollywood glitters at IPL

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ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Lending support to KKR squad, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended the match with her BFFs Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor.
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The 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been going on in full swing, with players putting their best foot forward and keeping cricket fever alive across the country. And just like every year, the Indian Premier League continues to witness a strong dose of Bollywood glamour and star-studded presence. On Sunday, a slew of stars stepped out in Mumbai to watch Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match at the famous Wankhede Stadium.Dhurandhar fame Sara Arjun was spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians from the stands. While exiting the venue, she was papped with actor Ishaan Khatter. Jannat fame Sonal Chauhan, too, cheered for Mumbai paltan from the stands. Lending support to KKR squad, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended the match with her BFFs Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor. She was also joined by her cousin Alia Chhiba. The girls were dressed in KKR jersey.
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Co-parenting done right

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Former Bollywood couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma were spotted together at the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, along with their son, Haroon Shorey. Ranvir shared a selfie on Instagram showing the trio celebrating MI’s win. Fans praised the family moment online. Despite separating after their 2010 marriage, they maintain a friendly bond. On-screen, Ranvir is set for the Khosla Ka Ghosla sequel, while MI achieved their highest-ever successful IPL chase.

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