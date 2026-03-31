Bollywood glitters at IPL

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Co-parenting done right

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Former Bollywood couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma were spotted together at the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, along with their son, Haroon Shorey. Ranvir shared a selfie on Instagram showing the trio celebrating MI’s win. Fans praised the family moment online. Despite separating after their 2010 marriage, they maintain a friendly bond. On-screen, Ranvir is set for the Khosla Ka Ghosla sequel, while MI achieved their highest-ever successful IPL chase.