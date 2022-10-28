 Celebs mourn Esmayeel Shroff, the man behind movies like Agar, Ahista Ahista, Zid and Thodisi Bewafaii : The Tribune India

Celebs mourn Esmayeel Shroff, the man behind movies like Agar, Ahista Ahista, Zid and Thodisi Bewafaii

Esmayeel Shroff 12-8-1952 to 26-10- 2022

Esmayeel Shroff 12-8-1952 to 26-10- 2022



Veteran film director and writer Esmayeel Shroff, who gave hits like Agar, Ahista Ahista, Zid, Police Public, Dil Akhir Dil Hai, Bulundi, Nishchaiy and Suryaa, breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, Mumbai on October 26 morning. He was 70.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, a graduate in sound engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Shroff moved to Mumbai and was part of the film industry from late 70s to early 2000s.

Known as a disciplined and methodological filmmaker, he was one of the few who started a film with a bound script, and there were no digressions from it. Filmmaker Krishna Kant Pandya, who started his innings with Shroff, remembers him as one of the few directors who delivered a film within the given budget and time. “I learnt my craft from Esmayeel Shroff and was lucky to be his chief assistant in films from Thodisi Bewafaii to Police Public. He was a very seasoned filmmaker, always standing by his word. Many had asked him not to take a chance with Love 86 for logistical issues. But he released the film on the scheduled date, in February 1986.”

Shroff’s demise sent a pall of gloom among his colleagues. Shroff worked with legends like Raaj Kumar, he directed actors Govinda and Kunal Kapoor in their early days and worked with Arya Babbar in his last film Thoda Tum Badlo Thoda Hum (2004). Interestingly, God And Gun, directed by Shroff was Raaj Kumar’s last film. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to social media to mourn the loss, “Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff. It’s another big loss to the film industry.” Padmini Kolhapure, who worked with Shroff in two films, Thodisi Bewafaii and Ahista Ahista, posted on Instagram, “A man of few words... a filmmaker, a person of action rather than words! Rest in Peace Esmayeel ji. Prayers for his family for strength.”

Govinda, who made his Bollywood debut with Love 86, directed by Esmayeel Shroff, said, “I’m deeply saddened. My career started with his film. May his soul rest in peace. Not only did he give me work, but he used to have faith in me, too. He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind.”

Shabana Azmi tweeted, “Sorry to hear that director of my film Thodisi Bewafaii and many other films passed away today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” only to be trolled for missing out mentioning Shroff’s name in her post. Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor worked in Shroff’s film Ahista Ahista. The film was recently in news as Kunal shared a throwback picture of King Charles III on the sets of the film.

Shroff is survived by his wife

and son.

