Bomman, Bellie send notice asking for Rs 2-crore as ‘goodwill gesture’ from Elephant Whisperers

In a legal notice issued by Bomman and Bellie, the mahout couple made famous by the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, is seeking a ‘goodwill gesture’ of Rs 2 crore from filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves.
In the legal notice, it is stated that the couple were promised a proper house, an all-terrain multi-purpose vehicle and sufficient financial support as a one-time lump sum payment. The legal notice also said that on one hand, the couple were introduced as ‘the real heroes’ to the elite, celebrities, sportspersons and political leaders, on the other hand, the filmmaker got all the financial benefits.
