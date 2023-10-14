Bonding over food

In Star Vs Food Survival, Aparshakti Khurana joins Ranveer Brar on a heart-pounding adventure 14,000 feet above the uncharted Valley of Spiti.

Over a 25 km trek filled with thrilling challenges and breathtaking vistas, the duo’s camaraderie shines through, brimming with humour and brotherly affection. As they encourage and learn from each other, Aparshakti draws parallels between cooking and acting, emphasising the delicate balance required in both crafts. He says, “Cooking and acting are very similar to each other. Hallka sa mirch masala idhar se udhar hua, halka sa emotion idhar se udhar hua , tho na swad bigad jaata hai.”

Their conversation also takes a deep dive into their personal journeys, discussing how they navigated their careers. Aparshakti reflects on his turning point, “Audiences feel Dangal or Jubilee is the turning point of my life. But honestly, the day I shifted from Delhi High Court to a radio station in Delhi. That was the turning point in my life. The work I was putting in didn’t feel like work. I used to work 15-18 hour shifts without cribbing. I got my calling that day, that this is what I want to do in life.”

Speaking about his experience on Star Vs Food Survival, Aparshakti Khurana said “As someone who’s known for my love of food and adventure, I can confidently say that my journey through the rich, diverse culture of Indian cuisine in Star Vs Food Survival edition, including the breathtaking landscapes of Spiti, was truly enlightening. It not only deepened my appreciation for the heritage behind Indian food but also shed light on its incredible legacy. I’m eagerly anticipating the moment when audiences can savour this culinary and cultural adventure alongside me.”

#Lahaul and Spiti