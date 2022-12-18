Shweta Tiwari on balancing work and personal life

Zee TV is back with a fresh narrative that focuses on the journey of Aparajita, played by actress Shweta Tiwari. In the show Shweta plays a single mother of three girls after her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) finds love outside marriage.

In real life, she is a mother of two, a six-year-old son, Reyansh and a 22-year-old daughter Palak. Since the shoot schedule requires her to be on the sets most of the time, she has found a perfect way to balance her personal and professional life. She has her son visiting her on the sets.

Shweta said, “Once Reyansh came into my life, I decided to take a 3-year-break until I realised that he didn’t need me around all the time. Though juggling my work and personal life was not all that difficult, it was a personal choice to take that break. Now that I am shooting for Main Hoon Aparajita for most of the day, I have ensured that there is room for Reyansh on the sets. He goes to his school and then returns to my sets in the evening, where we spend time.”