Bonding with ‘the best’

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday morning shared a picture with her close friend Alexandra Galligan and called her ‘the best’. Kareena took to Instagram and treated her fans with a glimpse of her date with friends. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving a hug to Alexandra Galligan
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has The Crew in her kitty.
