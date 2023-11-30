Boney Kapoor reflects on his journey of 43 years of filmmaking on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

IANS

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor will be soon seen as the first guest on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he gets nostalgic about his 43 years

of journey in the film industry.

Taking to Instagram, Boney shared some candid behind the scenes photos. The Mr India producer captioned the photos as, “Enjoyed being guest on Jhalak Dikhla Ja, they took me back from the time I started as an independent filmmaker, my journey of past 43 years!”

Boney’s daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor commented on the post, “Most handsome man and best papa.” The show features model Malaika Arora as the judge, who is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, son of Boney. This is the first time Malaika will be seen sharing the same platform as Boney, after the news of the break-up rumours with Arjun had gone viral in August.

