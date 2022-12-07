The Boys college spinoff, titled Gen V, reveals blood-soaked first look

Prime Video surprised everyone as they dropped the first look of original series Gen V. This spinoff of The Boys highlights the already announced cast—Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.
Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter, and teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne are also reprising their roles from The Boys.
Set in America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top position. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP crosses magic number of 126
AAP wins 134 seats, BJP 103 and Congress 10, others 3
RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive
Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...
Voices emerging from Parliament should help India showcase its prowess during G20 presidency: PM Modi
Urges parties to allow Parliament to function, in the intere...