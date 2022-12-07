The Boys college spinoff, titled Gen V, reveals blood-soaked first look

Prime Video surprised everyone as they dropped the first look of original series Gen V. This spinoff of The Boys highlights the already announced cast—Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter, and teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne are also reprising their roles from The Boys.

Set in America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top position. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.