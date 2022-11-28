Brace yourself for intense drama

Direct-on-OTT premieres of two mega films and the debut of Babil Khan—it’s time to celebrate December! Here are the top web releases to watch out this week
December 1 Qala on Netflix
Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of a young playback singer. Witness the emotional journey of Qala, who navigates professional successes while battling personal demons. This Anvitaa Dutt directorial stars Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee and others.
December 2 India Lockdown on ZEE5
Inspired by true events, the film depicts four parallel stories that capture the repercussions of the Covid pandemic in India. This Madhur Bhandarkar’s film stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.
December 2 Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie on Prime Video
Following the critically acclaimed Suzhal – The Vortex, this series is an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller. The eight-episode thriller will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Much like its title Vadhandhi, which means rumours, the show takes you into the world of young and beautiful Velonie, played by Sanjana, whose story is riddled with rumours.
