Brad Pitt let elderly neighbour live in his house rent-free until his death aged 105

Hollywood star Brad Pitt allowed an elderly neighbour to live rent-free in his Los Angeles mansion. The 59-year-old Fight Club star purchased his home in the Los Feliz area back in 1994 for $1.7 million and he started snapping up neighbouring properties whenever they came up for sale, so that he could build a large estate. But after buying one house belonging to a widower named John in his early 90s, Brad struck a deal to allow the man to stay in the house rent-free until his death, aged 105.

The story was revealed by Elvira: Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson, who sold the original home to Brad. “I think there were like 22 houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up he bought one,” she said.

“He was very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there. I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died. It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105.” Cassandra went on to joke, “I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now.” — IANS