Bradley Cooper needed five hours of make-up to transform into ‘Maestro’ role

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper went through a five-hour makeup process to transform into Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. The 48-year-old actor both plays the lead role and directs the new biopic about the celebrated composer and the Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro. “The last stage, he had covered pretty much everywhere, the bodysuit and arms. That took over five hours. The last stage, the whole time, our call time was one in the morning,” Hiro told an audience at the films’s New York Film Festival screening on October 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...