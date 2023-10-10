Bradley Cooper needed five hours of make-up to transform into ‘Maestro’ role

IANS

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper went through a five-hour makeup process to transform into Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. The 48-year-old actor both plays the lead role and directs the new biopic about the celebrated composer and the Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro. “The last stage, he had covered pretty much everywhere, the bodysuit and arms. That took over five hours. The last stage, the whole time, our call time was one in the morning,” Hiro told an audience at the films’s New York Film Festival screening on October 2.