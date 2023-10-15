Bravo Brie!: Hollywood actress Brie Larson to appear in her first-ever mini series, Lessons in Chemistry

Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson is rocking with her projects this year. Apart from her highly acclaimed role in Fast X, and her most-awaited return in The Marvels, Brie Larson will also be seen in her first-ever mini-series Lessons in Chemistry, where she will be playing an aspiring scientist during the 50s.
While she brightens up the smaller screens with a brand new mini-series this month, the fans are all excited to see her reprise the electrifying role in The Marvels.
As for her fitness, Brie Larson said, “Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer’s jeep… I mean, it’s an incredible experience to realise what’s inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible.”
The Marvels will release in theatres on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
