Hema Malini lends support to film Yes Papa that talks about child abuse

Veteran actress and MP, Hema Malini shared the teaser of debutant director Saif Hyder Hasan’s Hindi feature film Yes Papa, based on child safety and sexual abuse. Talking about why she decided to lend her support to the film, Hema Malini said, “This is an important issue, and when creative producer Ram Kamal Mukherjee showed me the teaser, I felt that we must make films to create awareness in this society. Child abuse is a heinous crime, and these criminals need to be punished. Kudos to filmmaker Saif Hyder Hasan for treating this sensitive subject with care.” It revolves around a girl victim who was assaulted by her own father for years. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device