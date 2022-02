Breaking stereotypes

Actor Sanjay Gagnani, who has been playing a negative lead in the show Kundali Bhagya is disappointed with how people typecast an actor.

He believes that an actor is an actor and he is here to do something which the script demands him to. He wants to set an example where an actor is an actor and not a television actor or anything that actually would typecast a person. Sanjay says: “I am really privileged to receive a lot of love and praise from all my fans and well-wishers. My makers too who have been really great in terms of believing in me and making me a villain who is also a hero in front of many people.” He asserts that as an actor he wants to explore more and never wants to confine himself to just one medium.

“There are people who actually typecast an actor. I am blessed to be called as a TV actor but I don’t want to be typecast as one.”—IANS