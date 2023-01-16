 After giving many romantic numbers, Lucky Ali is trying to achieve the eighth note in music—the note of silence : The Tribune India

After giving many romantic numbers, Lucky Ali is trying to achieve the eighth note in music—the note of silence


Sheetal

For music lovers of Chandigarh, 2023 has started on the right note. On Sunday, singer-songwriter Lucky Ali wowed the masses with his concert at Shivalik Country Club, Panchkula.

Around the world

Ali has announced a world tour in collaboration with Megaheartz Events starting this March. The US and Canada are already on the itinerary.

How’s the cold weather treating the O Sanam singer and pat comes the reply, “I like this kind of weather. Cold weather is healing.” Well, that reminds us of his song, Dil Bhi Kahin Hai Pahaadon Mein.

Ali would love to write a Punjabi song. He says, “Punjabi thodi thodi to andi e,” as he admires the scenic beauty around him.

The singer’s latest singles, Mohabbat Zindagi and Intezaar, which released last year, were also a part of his performance. The music of the two songs was given by his long-time collaborator Mikey McCleary. In fact, in November 2022, he released a Hebrew-Hindi romantic number, Anchorage, in collaboration with Israeli singer Matti Caspi.

Ali elaborates, “I have previously worked with artistes from France and England. But with Matti, it was special as we share similar cultural traits (of India and Israel). There are, of course, differences but it is easier to build bridges around what is common.”

While Ali’s music has stood the test of time, the singer points out how lack of ‘good writing’ has been affecting the shelf-life of today’s music. So, would he like to change or reprise any of his old music? Ali disagrees and explains, “Not the old ones, but I would love to bring changes into the latest ones, because those were written with a different thought process.”

Ali admits that he is not attached to his works. His logic is—‘it may have started by an individual but a song becomes a phenomenon only when people relate to it and feel connected to each word’. When not making music, he is busy with electronics, “Working on analogs, sound modular synth and stuff like that. I think I am trying to pursue the eighth note in music, the note of silence. It will put me at peace as an artiste,” he adds.

On the personal front, how is Lucky Ali around family and friends? He says, “Only friends can answer about that and for my children, I am wrong most of the times.”

For MM Keeravani, who recently won the Golden Globe award for Naatu Naatu, Ali says, “He has given me some beautiful songs to sing, just like him—melodious.” The singer has not only sung but acted in films like Sur and Kasak, the music of which was composed by Keeravani.

While Ali given so many good songs in films, he feels the medium is restrictive. He explains, “Apart from singing, I won’t have much creative liberty. I love to experiment. When you write or create something, it’s full of imperfections, and there’s always room for improvement and experimentation. But film music does not allow one to break any rules.”

Is there any advice for the budding musicians? “Not really,” he says, on second thought he adds, “Make your mistakes and perhaps learn from them, or perhaps not!”

