Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1

Netflix

With its brand new season, the focus of this adaptation of Julia Quinn’s fourth novel ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’ shifts to the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Meanwhile, Penelope will be dealing with hiding her alter ego, Lady Whistledown, the town’s anonymous gossip writer.

Outer Range Season 2

Prime Video

The new season of sci-fi drama delves deeper into the mystery of the black void of Abbott family’s ranch in Wyoming. Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) and his associate Autumn (Imogen Poots) are subtly suggested to be time travellers and confront scenarios which will change their perception of reality and time.

The 8 Show

Netflix

The dark comedy thriller is adapted to screen from Bae Jin-soo’s Naver webtoons ‘Money Game’ and ‘Pie Game’. Much like ‘Squid Game’, it’s another survival thriller from South Korea with eight contestants. One must live to advance to the next level. It features actors like Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee and Park Jeong-min.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

JioCinema

Written and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is about a newly- wed couple living in a joint family. As they hatch a plan to fulfil their dream of having their own house, it takes an unexpected twist. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal share screen space for the first time together for the film, which was out in theatres last year.