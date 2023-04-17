Bright, lively colours; textured fabrics, shiny embellishments and ethnic-wear with a modern twist; fashion fraternity predicts trends that are set to rule this season

Mona

Feasts and festivities go hand-in-hand, couple it with fashion to make it a winsome threesome! Eid makes for the perfect occasion to add to one’s collection of suit, sarees, shararas and ghararas. Fashion fraternity predicts lively colours, textured fabrics, shiny embellishments, and more, as the flavour of the season.

We enlist help of fashion designers to spruce up one’s desi-wear right in time for festivities. “Celebrations bring to mind rich hues and a deep-rooted love for gold tones in the Indian context. This Eid, we suggest contrasting your traditional greens with mirror jewels. Our new collection will up the ante with moody enamelling and sharp geometric patterns,” says Gauri Tandon, co-founder of a fashion-jewellery brand.

Designer Sonu Gandhi makes a case for cotton shararas. “Cotton shararas in print with gota-patti work on the neckline are in demand this season. Rajasthani prints — lehriya and bandhani — go well with suits, sarees and shararas. “Bright pom-poms, mirror-work coupled with shades of yellows — canary yellow, spicy turmeric; greens — kale, olive, mint; and pinks – salmon, blush and taffy are ruling the roost.” Gandhi also shares that prints in vegetable dyes, in blue and green, with a little bit of embellishment are the choice of discernible clients.

Colour code

Emerald green, pink, turquoise and maroon are designer Siddhartha Bansal’s top pick in colours. “This Eid, printed kurta sets and shararas with asymmetrical hemlines work well for the festivities.” Embroidery, embellishments and textured fabrics add to the festive look. “Textured fabrics like lurix uplift any ensemble. Add some embroidery and you are ready to rock.”

Not to forget accessories. Larger-than-life earrings and chokers, and glittering gemstones rule this arena. “We are in the midst of the festive and wedding season, so a lot of jewellery is being bought. Antique jewellery has come back in a big way with people preferring kundan, polki and jadau jewellery. There is also strong demand for Italian finished and Turkish finished lightweight jewellery for daily casual-wear. We are also seeing strong uptake in coloured stone jewellery, enamel work and meenakari. All in all, ‘occasion-wear’ jewellery is leading the demand across all our geographies,” says Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director of a jewellery brand.

“The trends to rule this year will be chunky heels and classic vintage style shoes. Matching cords or same colour separates will be the fashion pick along with bold block heels,” offers Aprajita Toor, who runs a footwear label after her name.