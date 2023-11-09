Bring on the bling: Bright hues, statement jewels, mixing contemporary with classy, celeb designers list festive-wear for the season

Mona

Some glitter, more glamour, the ‘Festival of Lights’ has to be bright! Now as much about parties to presents, Diwali stays that time of the year when fashion takes the front row. As you put together your ensembles for the card game parties and family puja, we enlist the help of celebrated designers to put together a few rocking festive ensembles.

Blend contemporary elegance and style ala Shantnu Nikhil

Razzle dazzle

S&N by Shantnu Nikhil offers a fusion of contemporary elegance and traditional style. From daring saree gowns that hug the curves to co-ord sets that evoke a sense of dreamlike elegance, they make a case for fusion-wear. “From signature drape-kurtas and saree gowns to jackets, the party outfits are embellished with intricate crystal details for dazzling nights. The silhouettes reflect bright hues, prints and textures, seamlessly blending contemporary elegance and style with celebration,” shares the designer duo.

Jewel it up

Elevate your outfit with the right choice of accessories. Studded broach or statement jewellery can add a touch refinement to your personality this festive season.

Shilpa Shetty in a dress by Sarika

Festive bright

“I am seeing a lot of joyous colours, festive brights as well as soft and elegant pastels this season. Lightweight but impactful, festive dresses like shararas, capes and jacket sets as well as classic kurtas are trending. Vibrant florals and tonal embroidery is the flavour of the season,” says designer Nachiket Barve. “Follow fashion but create your own style,” tips the designer. “Pastels as well as bright work, pick as per your skin tone and mood. Organza, silk and chanderi are all wonderful to ring in the festive season. Invest in natural fabrics,” he adds. His new collection Lightness of Being caters to the festive needs of the season with lightweight yet exquisite options. “I champion Indian craftsmanship and fashion that’s sustainable and classic,” he avers.

Sonali Bendre in an outfit by Nachiket Barve

Solid investment

Curate looks from designers who are on the same aesthetic spectrum as yours. Invest in the highest quality to pick clothes that will last you over the years.

Colour full

A burst of vibrant colours, embroideries featuring traditional motifs, and ensembles that blend modern and ethnic styles, Sarika from Pinkcity lists out the dos for this season.

“Incorporate rich and festive colours like deep reds, royal blues, and emerald greens. Opt for intricate embroidery, mirror-work, and traditional prints. Choose fabrics like silk, brocade and satins for a luxurious feel. Don’t forget statement accessories like jhumkas and kadas,” says Sarika.

Mix and match

Consider mixing traditional and contemporary elements in your outfits. Experiment with unique drapes or pair traditional clothing with modern footwear.

Elegance and ease

There is marked shift in women’s fashion trends, points out designer Ridhi Mehra. “While embellished sarees, flowing Anarkalis and cape tunics remain popular choices, what’s truly trending is the embrace of comfortable silhouettes. Women are opting for styles that offer both elegance and ease, reflecting a desire for festive fashion that’s as comfortable as it is beautiful. With this in mind, our new collection fits in festive dressing while still remaining comfortable,” says Mehra.

Chintz prints adorned with exquisite embellishments offer a fusion of elegance and opulence; light lehenga sets paired with chic jackets look great. As for colours, rich jewel tones and earthy shades like emerald green and rust are in vogue. “Layered chokers make a bold statement, adding a touch of sophistication. For fabrics, look for flowing silhouettes that blend comfort with grace, offering a delightful fusion of style and ease,” offers Mehra.

Elevate the look

A simple, well-fitted base outfit can serve as the perfect canvas for bold, eye-catching accessories. Whether it’s statement jewellery, a unique bag or striking footwear, these can instantly elevate your look. The festive fever isn’t limited to India alone. Many major brands have rolled out their festive collection. Jimmy Choo’s Diwali global campaign has Ananya Panday don blingy shoes and bags! Game for it?

