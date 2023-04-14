 Bring on the dhol : The Tribune India

Bring on the dhol

Bring on the dhol


Baisakhi marks the onset of the new year, new hopes. A day to celebrate the harvesting season, it also marks founding of the Khalsa Panth. The festival of Baisakhi is celebrated in different parts of the country with great enthusiasm. Talking about the festival, celebs share their views on the importance and celebration of this auspicious occasion.

Good old times
Pammi Bai

I really enjoyed the Baisakhi event at GNA University, Phagwara yesterday. It’s lovely to sing and dance and reminisce the old times when farmers did everything manually. The ways we celebrate it now are different from what we did a few decades ago, but the spirit is the same. The day always reminds me of famous poet Dhani Ram Chatrik’s poem, Mele Vich Jatt!

Celebrate our differences
Kamya Panjabi

Kamya Panjabi

Baisakhi is the time to celebrate our differences and be grateful for the blessings we have. May the festival makes us think about the little joys of life. I hope we share what we have with others and continue to be grateful to the farmers who cultivate food with abundant love.

Spirit of renewal
Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra

It’s an opportunity to make the best of what we have and reap the fruits of our labour. Let us embrace the spirit of renewal and make the most of every moment, whether it’s on stage, on screen, or in our everyday lives. May this festival inspire us to take charge of our lives and create our destiny.

On the sets
Ayushi Khurana

Ayushi Khurana

This year I will be shooting for Star Bharat’s Ajooni, so I will celebrate Baisakhi on the sets with all my team members. Every year, on the eve of Baisakhi, I visit a gurdwara. I will take murmura and gachak for all my crew members. I wish all my fans a very Happy Baisakhi.

Pray for happiness
Aman Gandhi

Since I am shooting for Bhagya Lakshmi, I won’t be able to visit my family back home but I will surely take out some time and go to a gurdwara nearby and pray for a healthy and happy life for everyone around me. I wish everyone a very happy Baisakhi. May God bless you with all the happiness in the world.

For inner peace
Aditi Dev Sharma

I hope that the New Year brings us positivity and prosperity. On this day, I prepare kada prasad, offer it to God, and ask for his blessings for a prosperous year ahead. While sitting in the gurdwara, I find inner peace. I want to wish all of my fans a very Happy Baisakhi. I’m hoping for everyone’s well-being.

Bhangra & langar
Mohit Malhotra

Baisakhi symbolises the beginning of the Hindu solar New Year, so every year, I celebrate this with my family and perform Bhangra on the beats of dhol. Also, I visit a gurdwara every year on this day and serve langar. This year, I am celebrating this festival in Mumbai with my friends and will visit the gurdwara in the evening. Lastly, I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Baisakhi.”

Growth & health
Manit Joura

Manit Joura

May the Almighty bless everyone with growth, health and peace. The memories of waking up early in the morning, heading to a gurdwara, and preparing for Nagar Kirtan come flooding back, which fills me with a sense of devotion. Vaisakhi diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyan.

Colour me kesari
Simaran Kaur

Simran Kaur

This festival holds a special significance in our lives because it is a part of our tradition. I will decorate my home in Mumbai and cook traditional food like kadi, peele chawal and phirni. Usually on the day we go to gurdwara. I make it a point to wear yellow or kesari colour

Hoping for a new dawn
Rishina Kandhari

Rishina Kandhari

Baisakhi helps us realise the value of oneness. I will spend the day with my loved ones. I just hope this Baisakhi brings a new dawn and things fall in place.

