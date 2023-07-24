Bringing the 60s alive

Tribune News Service

Rajbir Deswal’s 22nd book Jind-Anta: Stories of Sixties is a nostalgic recall of the boyhood he spent in the small town of Jind. An autobiographical sketch, it narrates cultural, social, familial milieu of the times gone by. The book documents practices, traditions, customs, dressing styles and other aspects of an unassuming rural lifestyle. It has two parts. Part one deals with the atmosphere prevailing in a village in all its earthiness; and the second part deals with the experiences of a growing up lad who seemed to be a favourite of everyone around in that town.

Post retirement from the Indian Police Service, Deswal practises law at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh. Among the 22 books that he has penned so far, eight books are on poetry in three languages—Hindi, English and Urdu. His next book will be his fourth compilation of middles, titled Tea Bags.